Ryan Day's Son Reveals New College Football Offer
Ryan Day took over the Ohio State football program from Urban Meyer in 2018 and has been the leader of the Buckeyes since.
In all seven of those seasons, Day has yet to have a three-loss campaign and is coming off a season in which his Buckeyes were named the first champion over the 12-team playoff format. Day has been an exceptional coach, and with a lengthy contract that'll pay him almost nine figures, he'll be in the area for quite a while longer.
That said, Day's son, RJ Day, like his father, loves football, and he has recently revealed that he received an offer from an in-state school, Cincinnati. The Bearcats went from the AAC to the Big 12 a few seasons ago, so they are a major program in a Power Four conference.
RJ currently played at St. Francis De Sales in Columbus, OH, and is in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-1 quarterback has already received numerous offers Division 1 programs like Akron, Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green, but this most recent one is the most mainstream offer he's secured.
Here's his official reveal via X (formerly known as Twitter).
Day has a total of ten offers, so even with a few years still to show his improvements, he has put on performances that have impressed enough Division 1 scouts to earn a spot on a roster. Day isn't ranked in the class given how early it is, but with time to show his potential, that could change in the coming years. The top player in the class is quarterback Elijah Haven from Baton Rouge, LA.
Per MaxPreps, Day had 562 passing yards and four touchdowns last season. Entering his junior season next year, the future is bright for both Ryan Day and his son. Expect more offers to roll in for RJ in the coming months and years.