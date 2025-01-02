Will Howard Snubbed from Ohio State's Celebration for Odd Reason
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, and a big reason for Ohio State's 41-21 romp was a scintillating performance by quarterback Will Howard.
Howard went 17-for-26 with 319 yards and three touchdowns in the win, posting what was arguably his best outing as a Buckeye, especially given the magnitude of the contest.
After the game, however, something strange happened.
As Howard attempted to join his Ohio State teammates to celebrate on stage, he was denied entry. You can see the incident in the video below.
Evidently, Howard was barred for safety reasons.
"They're blocking me over there," Howard said. "There's a weight limit, apparently."
Never heard of that one before, but it is what it is.
The good news is that Howard certainly had plenty of time to celebrate with his teammates in the locker room, and he will have over a week to savor the victory before the Buckeyes are slated to face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.
Howard has been silencing his critics throughout the first couple of rounds of the College Football Playoff, first putting forth a terrific effort against the Tennessee Volunteers and then shocking the world with a dominant showing versus a previously undefeated Oregon squad.
The senior signal-caller transferred over from Kansas State after last season, and many questions surrounded him heading into 2024.
Many still wondered about Howard following Ohio State's miserable loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the regular-season finale, but he has certainly bounced back in a magnificent way.