NFL Draft: Three More Oklahoma Players Sign FA Contracts After Going Undrafted
Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday night, former Oklahoma players Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer and Isaiah Coe signed free agent contracts after going undrafted. Later Saturday, Rondell Bothroyd was picked up as well.
Raym was signed by the Carolina Panthers as a free agent after going undrafted through seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
In four years with the Sooners, Raym made 29 career starts, all at center. During his final year under renowned offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, the Broken Arrow, OK, product earned a 63.5 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
In 874 offensive snaps, Raym received a 70.3 pass blocking grade and 60.2 run blocking grade. The 6-foot-4, 314-pound center was named Second Team All-Big 12 in 2023 and was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2021.
Coming out of high school, Raym was a 4-star recruit, rated the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 1 guard in the nation according to 247Sports.
The veteran center had one year of eligibility remaining in Norman, but elected to declare for the NFL Draft rather than return to OU. At the NFL Combine, Raym ran a 5.42 in the 40-yard dash while logging a 24.5-inch vertical jump and 7-foot-11 in the broad jump.
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Raym received a 62 production score and a 53 athleticism score. Overall, the Tulsa-area product scored a 5.67 prospect grade, making him a "candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad," according to NFL.com.
Fellow Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton was selected in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys and Walter Rouse was picked with the first pick in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings.
Mettauer, who played guard for the Sooners, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chiefs, joining former OU offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Wanya Morris in Kansas City. In two seasons at Oklahoma, Mettauer started 25 games, earning a 56.9 offensive grade from PFF for his efforts in 2023.
Prior to his time in Norman, Mettauer played three seasons at California and made 28 starts. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds, Mettauer tallied over 3,400 collegiate snaps.
Coe was signed by the Indianapolis Colts after three years with the Sooners. In 2023, the former Iowa Western Community College standout played a career-high 355 snaps on defense, earning an 81.6 grade from PFF.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 311 pounds, Coe recorded 2.5 tackles for loss in his final season under defensive line coach Todd Bates after tallying eight tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022. Coe also managed an incredible 34 reps on the bench press during Oklahoma's pro day.
Coe joins fellow Sooners' defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Colts.
Bothroyd was signed by the Buffalo Bills.
Bothroyd played five seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Oklahoma in 2023, when he started all 13 games at defensive end and was named honorable mention All-Big 12.
Last year at OU, he compiled 25 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs and a team-high eight quarterback hurries. He finished his career with 63 career games under his belt.
Raym, Mettauer and Coe join Drake Stoops as undrafted free agents. The former OU wide receiver was signed by the Los Angeles Rams after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.