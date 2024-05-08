OU Basketball: Oklahoma Announces Signing of G Jadon Jones
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of Long Beach State transfer Jadon Jones to the 2024-25 roster on Wednesday.
Jones previously announced his commitment to OU.
He was tabbed as the 2021-22 Big West Defensive Player of the Year and spent four seasons (2020-24) at Long Beach State, appearing in 112 games with 90 starts. The Long Beach, Calif., product averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.4 assists and 0.8 blocks per outing over four seasons.
He shot 41.6 percent (363-873) from the field, 36.9 percent (218-590) from three and 83.5 percent (193-231) from the line.
“Jadon can impact the game at both ends,” said Moser. “He is an elite defender with length and athleticism. He is a high-level shot maker from three, and I love that he helped guide Long Beach State to the NCAA Tournament this past March.”
Jones appeared in 34 games in 2023-24 and made 29 starts, helping the Beach win the Big West Championship. He averaged a career-high 12.1 points per contest, shooting 41.9 percent (130-310) from the field, 37.7 percent (77-204) from deep and 85.2 percent (75-88) from the charity stripe. Jones swiped a Big West conference-best 61 steals, finishing second in the league with 1.8 steals per game. He led all guards with 33 blocks and tied for ninth in blocks per outing (1.0).
Jones is one of nine players since the 1996-97 campaign to record at least 30 blocks, 60 steals and 75 made 3-pointers in a single season.
As a junior at the Beach, Jones appeared in 27 games and made 19 starts, totaling 225 points (8.3 PPG), 82 rebounds (3.0 RPG), 55 assists (2.0 APG), 45 steals (1.7 SPG) and 22 blocks (0.8 BPG). His 1.7 steals per outing ranked second in the league, and 0.8 blocks per contest tied for sixth, leading the league in blocks by a guard. Jones tallied 10-plus points on 12 occasions.
He appeared in 33 games as a sophomore, making 29 starts. Jones averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per contest. He was named Big West Defensive Player of the Year, ranking second in conference play in steals (1.9) and fourth in blocks (1.0) per contest. Jones swatted three shots on three occasions and tallied four-plus steals in six contests during the 2021-22 season.
As a freshman, he was named to the Big West All-Tournament team and was one of only three LBSU players to appear in all 18 games, starting 13 contests. Jones led Long Beach State with 32 made 3-pointers, shooting a career-high 44.4 percent (32-72) from behind the arc and ranking third in the conference for 3-point field goal percentage. He averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 assists and 0.6 blocks per contest.
Jones prepped at St. Anthony High School, averaging 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per outing as a senior. As a team captain, he led the Saints to the Del Rey League Championship and a berth in the Southern Section Open Division and CIF Division I championships.