OU Softball: Oklahoma 'Hungry' for Redemption in the Big 12 Tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY — Entering the postseason, Oklahoma is at a bit of a crossroads.
The No. 4-ranked Sooners can follow their form from the first two Bedlam contests, squandering prime opportunities with the bases loaded and surrendering home runs in key spots.
Or OU could carry momentum from Sunday’s Bedlam finale.
Patty Gasso’s team found a different gear. Freshman Kasidi Pickering blasted Oklahoma’s first home run of the weekend, and her fellow underclassman Ella Parker launched a 3-run bomb to power a six-run sixth inning.
The Sooners dropped their second Big 12 series of the year, both coming to top three teams in No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Oklahoma State, but Gasso hopes her team will be able to seize on Sunday’s result.
“Really excited the way we played,” Gasso said on Tuesday. “… Much more like Sooner softball style. I think there were a lot of exhales after that. It was late but it was better than never.”
The victory came after mindset shift, said pitcher Karlie Keeney, that helped the team focus on the task at hand as opposed to any outside pressure.
“A lot of it had to do with reminding ourselves it's not about our outcomes or pressing but how good we are,” Keeney said on Tuesday. “It was a celebration of the seniors.
“… The outcome took care of itself. It was just kind of a celebration of all of the seniors here.”
Celebrating seniors won’t be top of mind at the Big 12 Tournament this weekend, but the Sooners may have a different edge.
OU’s streak of 11-straight regular season conference titles was snapped, meaning the Sooners will be the 2-seed this weekend.
If the top seeded teams all take care of business on Thursday, Oklahoma will meet Oklahoma State in the semifinals, and Texas could loom in Saturday’s title game.
Dropping the regular season series to both the Cowgirls and the Longhorns means Gasso can play her favorite role to motivate her team this weekend, approaching the Big 12 Tournament as underdogs.
“I think it's allowing us to kind of exhale to be honest,” Gasso said. “… You're supposed to win every game every day… That's the expectation. I think it's our expectation. It can become smothering at times.”
Before Oklahoma can fixate on revenge, it will have to take care of business against Kansas.
OU beat the Jayhawks by a combined score of 30-4 in the regular season series in Lawrence.
Kansas entered the Big 12 Tournament on a 10-game losing streak, and had to withstand a late rally to hold off Houston on Wednesday.
Gasso’s lineup has looked similar over the past month of the regular season, but there will be decisions to make in the circle.
Kelly Maxwell, Kierston Deal and Nicole May have primarily been used as starters in conference play, but Keeney was the Sooners’ only pitcher to appear and hold the Cowgirls scoreless last weekend.
Whoever gets the ball, the goal will be simple.
“What has been happening to us a little bit is say a walk, a ball up the middle, then a ball out of the park,” Gasso said. “We have to keep the ball in the yard, and we will win games. We have to minimize walks, hit batters. That’s something we’re really working on. I think sometimes we try to be so perfect that we’re not even close to it.”
The Sooners will get their first chance to get back on track on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. when OU meets Kansas at Devon Park, formerly known as Hall of Fame Stadium, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma’s Big 12 Tournament opener will be streamed on ESPN+.
“I'm really anxious to see the response at the Big 12 Tournament,” Gasso said. “What they look like, how hungry they are.
“… We definitely were not close to being our best (in Bedlam). And that's where we need to be. So, this Big 12 Tournament is going to tell a story for our future as well.”