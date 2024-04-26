Reports: Former Oklahoma RB is Back in the Transfer Portal
A former Oklahoma running back is back in the portal.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports and Pete Nakos of On3, Tre Bradford has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal — for the fourth time in his college career.
Bradford was at Oklahoma for a short time — he transferred from LSU to OU after spring practice in 2021 — and spent preseason training camp with the Sooners, but then transferred back to LSU before the season began.
“I would love to explain what happened,” then-OU coach Lincoln Riley said after Bradford’s departure. “I really don’t have an explanation. Certainly not trying to keep anything (secret). It was a strange situation. It's part of the deal with the transfer portal. And then even in a COVID year, you’re bringing in some people that you flat out know less about. Do all the homework you want, you just don’t know.”
Bradford began his college career at LSU in 2020. After his short stint with the Sooners, he returned to LSU and played the 2021 season, sat out 2022 for undisclosed reasons, then played for the Tigers in 2023 before transferring to North Texas this offseason. But after missing most of spring practice at UNT with injury, Bradford was removed from the roster on April 4, according to the Denton Record Chronicle.
For someone who has spent almost as much time in the portal as out of it, Bradford has gotten plenty of attention over the years.
The former 4-star recruit played three seasons at LSU and has accumulated 16 career rushing attempts for 70 yards and one touchdown.
He played high school football at Lancaster, TX, for Chris Gilbert, who joined the North Texas staff last year but then left for a spot on Texas’ support staff.