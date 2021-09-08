Report: Former Oklahoma RB Tre Bradford Returning to LSU

One of the strangest saga’s of Oklahoma’s offseason has seemingly come to a resolution on Tuesday night.

Former Sooners running back Tre Bradford, who transferred to Oklahoma this offseason from LSU and then re-entered the portal shortly before the beginning of the season, has now returned to Baton Rouge to join the Tigers according to a report from 247Sports’ Billy Embody.

Bradford was a late addition to the Sooners, joining the team after spring camp had already come and gone. Despite that, he was viewed as a potential key piece to the roster as soon as this season.

“He does some things that the other guys can’t do,” running backs coach DeMarco Murray said back on August 17. “He's really, really good with the ball in his hands. And he has to just kind of put it all together. And he's heading in that direction. We've just got to continue to get him reps and things of that nature. But he's a good kid and works tail off and he always wants to get reps. So that's a great sign.”

But, somewhere things went awry with Bradford and Oklahoma as he elected to once again hit the transfer portal just a handful of days before the beginning of the season.

Head coach Lincoln Riley admitted in his weekly press conference prior to the season opener that he was not sure what exactly went wrong.

“I was,” Riley said when asked if he was surprised by Bradford’s decision. “Honestly not to keep anything from you guys, I would love to explain what happened... I really don’t have an explanation. Certainly not trying to keep anything. It was a strange situation. It's part of the deal with the transfer portal. And then even in a COVID year, you’re bringing in some people that you flat out know less about. Do all the homework you want, you just don’t know.”

“On that one, we swung and we obviously missed and we made a mistake.”

Now, Bradford returns to where he began his offseason with LSU with an eye toward hoping to gain eligibility to play as soon as this season, sources told Embody.

