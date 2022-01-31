Oklahoma 3B Peyton Graham Selected as Preseason All-American by Baseball America

Graham was selected as a preseason All-Big 12 first teamer last week.

The preseason accolades for Oklahoma third baseman Peyton Graham continue to pour in.

A little less than a week after being selected as a preseason All-Big 12 first teamer, Graham has gotten some national recognition being named a preseason first-team All-American by Baseball America.

A third-year sophomore, Graham enters the 2022 campaign with very high expectations after blossoming into one of the Sooners’ most consistent hitters a year ago.

In 53 games, Graham hit .288 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs, and 47 runs scored, largely hitting out of the leadoff spot.

He also drew 30 walks on the season and was tied for the team-lead with seven steals, all the while playing a rock solid third base.

Graham is one of just three players from the Big 12 to be selected first team by Baseball America.

Oklahoma will begin the 2022 campaign in less than three weeks on Friday, Feb. 18 against the Auburn Tigers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.