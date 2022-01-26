Skip to main content

Oklahoma 3B Peyton Graham Named Preseason All-Big 12

Graham hit .288 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs in 53 games last season.

The college baseball season is rapidly approaching and with that, preseason awards and lists are flying out in anticipation of play beginning next month.

While last year was disappointing for Oklahoma, one of the major bright spots was the play of third baseman Peyton Graham, who clearly emerged as one of the most consistent hitters on the team.

Graham, who also plays a very solid defensive third base with his glove and arm, earned some recognition for his efforts on Wednesday by being tabbed as a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

In 53 games last year, Graham hit a rock solid .288 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs, and a sparkling 47 runs scored.

For the Sooners to get where they want to go in 2022, they’ll need similar production from the Texas native again as he’ll be heavily leaned upon offensively.

It is unclear as of now if Graham will remain in the leadoff spot or move down in the order to give him more RBI chances, but either way his bat will certainly be one of the most important for Skip Johnson’s club.

Oklahoma will open up their season in just over three weeks’ time on Friday, Feb. 18 against Auburn at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. 

