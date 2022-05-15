Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Run-Rule West Virginia For Fourth Straight Series Win

Once again, the OU bats were red hot going for 17 runs en route to another dominant win to wrap up the series.

NORMAN – Make it four straight series wins.

After dropping the middle game of the weekend set yesterday, No. 24 Oklahoma battled West Virginia on Sunday afternoon in the rubber matchup of their three-game series.

Once again, for the fourth straight week, it was the Sooners coming out victorious and locking up a series win run-ruling the Mountaineers 17-7 in seven innings at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

Down 1-0 in the second, Oklahoma would begin their run-scoring palooza on Sunday.

Tanner Tredaway got things started with a powerful, 444-foot home run to deep left field to tie the game up.

Brett Squires would join the party later in the inning, ripping a two-run opposite field homer to put the Sooners in front 3-1.

After the Mountaineers got one run back in the third, they would strike for a crooked number in the fourth to retake the lead.

WVU scored four runs on an RBI single by Tevin Tucker, a two-run double from J.J. Wetherholt and another RBI single from McGwire Holbrook to take a 6-3 lead.

But, that advantage didn’t last for long as the Sooners responded to the Mountaineers’ four-run inning with a five-run frame of their own, with some defensive miscues helping out.

West Virginia got one of the runs back in the fifth to trim the deficit down to a run at 8-7, but Oklahoma came back with another five-run inning in the bottom half.

Wallace Clark got it started taking home on a steal after a pickoff at first base, followed by an RBI bunt from Kendall Pettis, a run-scoring groundout for Peyton Graham, an RBI double for Blake Robertson and a run-scoring knock from Tredaway.

The Sooners took a 13-7 lead into the sixth.

There, Oklahoma struck for two more runs on RBI hits by Diego Muniz and John Spikerman to give OU a 15-7 edge through six.

The Sooners would finish the game off by run-rule in the seventh, with Brett Squires putting the finishing touches on his four-for-four afternoon with a walk-off RBI single to make it 17-7.

The win moves Oklahoma to 31-18 on the year and 13-8 in Big 12 play with their fourth consecutive conference series win.

The Sooners will have a quick turnaround next, traveling north to take on Wichita State on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Eck Stadium in Wichita, KS.