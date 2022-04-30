Skip to main content

Oklahoma Baseball: SP Jake Bennett Dominates as Sooners Roll Kansas State

The Sooners were led by a dominant performance by left-hander Jake Bennett, who tossed seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

NORMAN – A great way to start the weekend.

After a somewhat disappointing loss to Oral Roberts to follow up their dominant sweep of Kansas, Oklahoma got back to conference action on Friday night opening up a three-game home set with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Picking up right where they left off in Big 12 play, the Sooners demolished the Wildcats 14-2 to open the weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman. 

OU KSU G1

The story of the night was Oklahoma starting pitcher Jake Bennett, who tossed one of the best outings of his collegiate career.

The big left-hander threw seven dominant shutout innings allowing just two hits and tying his career-high with 11 strikeouts. 

The Sooners got the scoring started early with second baseman Jackson Nicklaus lifting a solo home run out to left field to give OU a quick 1-0 lead in the second.

Shortstop Peyton Graham would see Nicklaus’ homer and raise him two more RBIs as he crushed a three-run laser shot the following frame to suddenly push Oklahoma’s advantage to four runs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The score remained there into the fifth when center fielder Tanner Tredaway got in on the party with a two-run double roped down the left field line to balloon OU’s lead to 6-0.

The Sooners tacked on another in the sixth with left fielder Kendall Pettis doubling off of the left-center wall to move the score to 7-0.

Graham then followed up his missile home run from earlier with one even more impressive in the seventh, a towering 447-foot blast to left to add another OU run.

Tredaway plated a run on a triple later in the frame to have Oklahoma leading 9-0 through seven innings. 

The Sooners were still a ways from done offensively, as they went for another five runs in the eighth on RBI doubles from John Spikerman and Blake Robertson, a two-run homer by Tredaway, and a run-scoring knock by Diego Muniz

Ben Abram and Aaron Calhoun then finished things off in the ninth teaming up for the final three outs allowing two runs to finish up the huge OU win. 

The win moves Oklahoma to 26-14 on the year and is their fourth straight Big 12 win to improve their league mark to 8-5.

The middle game of the series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman. 

Brian Asamoah, Adrian Martinez, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Selected by Minnesota Vikings

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Nik Bonitto 2
Football

Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto Drafted by the Denver Broncos

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Jocelyn Alo B12
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Shut Out KU

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
Moser Cain's
Football

After Exits, Porter Moser Wants Players Who Are 'Proud to Wear Oklahoma Across Their Chests'

By John E. Hoover7 hours ago
Luke Northweather
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Lands 2022 3-Star PF Luke Northweather

By Josh Callaway9 hours ago
SB - Rylie Boone
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Battling Familiar Fatigue Heading Into Road Finale

By Ryan Chapman12 hours ago
Jennie Baranczyk Caravan
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk Sooner Caravan Stop 1

By John E. HooverApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17346599
Football

Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Traded to Arizona Cardinals

By Josh CallawayApr 28, 2022