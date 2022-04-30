Oklahoma Baseball: SP Jake Bennett Dominates as Sooners Roll Kansas State

The Sooners were led by a dominant performance by left-hander Jake Bennett, who tossed seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

NORMAN – A great way to start the weekend.

After a somewhat disappointing loss to Oral Roberts to follow up their dominant sweep of Kansas, Oklahoma got back to conference action on Friday night opening up a three-game home set with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Picking up right where they left off in Big 12 play, the Sooners demolished the Wildcats 14-2 to open the weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

The story of the night was Oklahoma starting pitcher Jake Bennett, who tossed one of the best outings of his collegiate career.

The big left-hander threw seven dominant shutout innings allowing just two hits and tying his career-high with 11 strikeouts.

The Sooners got the scoring started early with second baseman Jackson Nicklaus lifting a solo home run out to left field to give OU a quick 1-0 lead in the second.

Shortstop Peyton Graham would see Nicklaus’ homer and raise him two more RBIs as he crushed a three-run laser shot the following frame to suddenly push Oklahoma’s advantage to four runs.

The score remained there into the fifth when center fielder Tanner Tredaway got in on the party with a two-run double roped down the left field line to balloon OU’s lead to 6-0.

The Sooners tacked on another in the sixth with left fielder Kendall Pettis doubling off of the left-center wall to move the score to 7-0.

Graham then followed up his missile home run from earlier with one even more impressive in the seventh, a towering 447-foot blast to left to add another OU run.

Tredaway plated a run on a triple later in the frame to have Oklahoma leading 9-0 through seven innings.

The Sooners were still a ways from done offensively, as they went for another five runs in the eighth on RBI doubles from John Spikerman and Blake Robertson, a two-run homer by Tredaway, and a run-scoring knock by Diego Muniz.

Ben Abram and Aaron Calhoun then finished things off in the ninth teaming up for the final three outs allowing two runs to finish up the huge OU win.

The win moves Oklahoma to 26-14 on the year and is their fourth straight Big 12 win to improve their league mark to 8-5.

The middle game of the series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.