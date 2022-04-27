Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Midweek Contest With Oral Roberts

The Golden Eagles took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, silencing the OU bats.

Winning streak snapped.

Fresh off of a dominant series sweep of Kansas over the weekend, Oklahoma got back to the Sooner State for a midweek collision with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa.

Unfortunately for Skip Johnson’s club, the Sooners were unable to pick up their sixth straight win instead falling to ORU by a final score of 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Getting the start on the mound was left-hander Braden Carmichael, who ran into some struggles that ended his night early.

Carmichael was only able to record four outs, allowing four hits and three earned runs before Johnson made the move to the bullpen.

The back-breaking swing against Carmichael came in the very first inning with ORU third baseman Holden Breeze ripping a three-run triple to put the Golden Eagles in front early.

Shortstop Jackson Loftin added onto the ORU lead two innings later, hitting a solo home run to push the advantage to 4-0.

Former Sooner Connor Beichler came across to score on a wild pitch the following inning to extend the lead to 5-0, where it would remain into the seventh.

At that point, Oklahoma mustered a small rally to load the bases, but could only manage one run with Hudson Polk scoring on a wild pitch.

From there, the Golden Eagles bullpen would finish the job and keep the OU offense quiet to sure up the 5-1 win.

The loss snaps the Sooners five-game winning streak and dips them down to 25-14 on the season.

Oklahoma will return home for Big 12 play with a three-game weekend set against Kansas State starting Friday night at 6:30 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.