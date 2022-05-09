Skip to main content

Oklahoma Cracks Baseball America Top 25 For First Time This Season

The Sooners landed at No. 24 in the publication's rankings on Monday after a big road series win at TCU.

Some well-deserved recognition for a successful season to this point.

After a big time road series win at TCU over the weekend, Oklahoma has cracked the Baseball America Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 24.

The Sooners (29-17, 11-7) have been playing their best baseball at the right time, having won three straight Big 12 series to put themselves right in the thick of the conference title race as well as the NCAA Tournament conversation.

With six league games to play, Oklahoma sits tied for third in the Big 12 - just two games back of first-place Oklahoma State.

OU also appears to be firmly in the NCAA Tournament field barring a disastrous close to the season - which would be their first bid to the big dance since 2018. 

The Cowboys currently reside as the Big 12’s highest-ranked team in the poll, sitting at No. 3 in the country.

Other ranked teams in the conference included Texas Tech at No. 15 and TCU at No. 20.

Notably absent is Texas, who spent a large majority of the year toward the top and was regarded by some as the preseason No. 1 team in America.

The Sooners have seven games remaining in the regular season before beginning postseason play at the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, TX.

After several days off to rest up, Oklahoma will begin their final home series on Friday night against West Virginia. 

