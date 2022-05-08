Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Beat No. 16 TCU, Pick Up Massive Road Series Win

The Sooners' offense went for four runs in the opening frame, which was more than enough as the OU pitching was superb on Sunday.

As big of a win as any this season.

After taking the middle contest of the three-game series yesterday, Oklahoma concluded their set with the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday gunning for the signature series win of the season.

Mission: accomplished.

The Sooners used a big first inning and excellent pitching to hold off the Horned Frogs 5-1 for the series victory at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.

Oklahoma’s offense wouldn’t take long to get themselves a lead in this one, putting up a crooked number right out of the gates in the opening frame.

After Wallace Clark got the scoring started with a bases loaded walk, Sebastian Orduno came through with a clutch two-run single to give OU some early cushion.

Brett Squires then contributed an RBI knock of his own later in the inning, to have the Sooners leading 4-0 before the Horned Frogs ever took a swing.

Pitching for Oklahoma was right-hander Cade Horton, who put forth his best outing of the season to date.

The Norman native worked into the fifth inning allowing just one earned run, giving Skip Johnson some much-needed quality work to set his team up for success.

After TCU did get its first run off of Horton in the fifth, Carter Campbell entered and finished the inning with OU still holding a 4-1 edge.

The score remained there all the way into the eighth thanks to the work of Campbell and Trevin Michael.

At that point, the Sooners lead would grow by a run with Jackson Nicklaus contributing to the cause with an RBI double to make it 5-1 in favor of Oklahoma.

From there, Michael finished the job recording the final six outs without allowing any more TCU offense.

In total, Michael worked the final three innings for the Sooners without allowing a hit and striking out five — a dominant performance from the OU reliever.

The huge win moves Oklahoma to 29-17 on the season and 11-7 in Big 12 play, serving as quite arguably the team’s most significant win of the entire season to sure up the series victory.

The Sooners will now have some time to rest up and enjoy this one a bit, not returning to action until Friday night at home against West Virginia.