Bob Stoops-Coached Arlington Renegades Draft Former Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops

The former Sooners receiver was an All-Big 12 selection in 2023.

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) greets his dad Bob Stoops after the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Ou Vs Kent State Fb
Drake Stoops can play for his father in Arlington.

The United Football League’s Arlington Renegades, coached by legendary Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, selected Drake Stoops with their 10th-round pick during Wednesday’s UFL College Draft.

Drake Stoops tallied team-highs with 84 catches for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2023. He entered the NFL Draft after his senior season but was not selected. Instead, he signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stoops participated in Rams rookie camp and if he makes the roster will likely not be on the Renegades' roster, although they now own his UFL rights.

According to Spotrac, Stoops signed a three-year, $2.838 million deal with the Rams, including an $8,000 signing bonus and a base salary this year of $795,000.

Bob Stoops coached the Sooners 18 seasons from 1999-2016 and compiled a 190-48 record before he retired as the winningest coach in program history in 2017. He guided the Sooners to a national championship in 2000 and was the Big 12’s Coach of the Year six times.

After his retirement, Stoops coached the Dallas Renegades for one season in 2020 before the XFL’s suspension due to COVID five games into the season. When the league was purchased by a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-led consortium later that year, Stoops was hired back to coach the Arlington Renegades. He led the team to an XFL Championship victory over the DC Defenders in 2023.

The XFL merged with the other premier American football spring league in 2024, the USFL, and rebranded as the UFL for the 2024 season.

Stoops returned to coach the Sooners for one game 2021, a 47-32 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon after the announcement of then-head coach Lincoln Riley's departure for USC. Drake Stoops caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams early in the second quarter to establish a 16-3 lead for Oklahoma.

Several former Renegades players, including Oklahoma alum, DT Jalen Redmond, have landed NFL contracts after performing well in the XFL and UFL. Redmond notably signed a one-year, $795,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason after he recorded 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks in one season with the Renegades.

