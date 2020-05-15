2020 Oklahoma Depth Chart: Defensive Line

2020 DL Depth Chart

Every Friday going into Big 12 Media Days on July 20-21, SI Sooners will break down one Oklahoma position group. Today: defensive line.

No position at Oklahoma took more personnel losses than the defensive line. And those losses aren’t over yet.

In addition to graduating three interior linemen in Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau, OU figures to be without defensive end Ronnie Perkins for the first five games of the 2020 season due to an NCAA-mandated suspension for a positive drug test ahead of the Peach Bowl.

Lincoln Riley said Thursday that the potential for any appeal to regain Perkins’ eligibility is ongoing but, in this climate, remains on the very back burner.

“No update,” Riley said on a video call with media. “I think that’s fair to say that all of this has probably slowed that process down. It’s still being discussed. I don’t think it’s gonna get left unattended to, but I do believe it’s fair to say that (the pandemic shutdown) has slowed it down. There’s just other priorities that are obviously a lot higher right now for the people that make those decisions.”

Faamatau developed into a reliable player. Overton emerged with some dynamic plays his senior year. And Gallimore was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys because he can be a one-man wrecking crew.

So replacing those departures inside will be a challenge.

But that’s why Alex Grinch and the Sooner defensive staff went so hard after Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison.

OU landed the No. 1 and No. 2 junior college defensive tackles in the country for the 2020 recruiting class, and they both look capable of playing immediately. Winfrey has two years eligibility, while Ellison has three. Grinch only had them for one spring practice before the shutdown, but he liked what he saw.

“Well, it’s been good,” Grinch said. “Obviously the junior college guys you bring in, there’s an anticipation that they help you right away. Otherwise you’d sign a young guy and get him in your program for a few years.”

Grinch said with the three interior seniors gone, he wants to see better production across the board from whoever gets on the field. Grinch said players like Jordan Kelley and LaRon Stokes, who got time there last year (Kelley returned late from a knee injury) are “not close enough” to inheriting that role just yet.

“That’s just the reality of it,” Grinch said. “It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the ability to do it, or he’s not gonna have the opportunity to do it. I’ll say this: the guys that contributed last year were the guys that we felt could contribute last year. And believe me, we wanted more guys to contribute. So if you didn’t see their name in the stat book or you didn’t see them go in the game, there’s a reason why they didn’t – and not in all cases was it health-related.

“Jordan Kelley, all those guys, LaRon Stokes has to be a better playmaker for us. I love LaRon. He did a real nice job. I’m glad we had him. But we need production. Again, that’s not being negative. That’s being real, and he would tell you the exact same thing. So all those guys in the middle, they certainly do have to produce more – and that includes everybody on our defense.”

While the Sooners look thin and inexperienced on the inside, there appears to be a wealth of riches at the outside positions. Here is the projected depth chart for 2020:

Deciphering any semblance of a depth chart, of course, depends on Perkins’ availability. When he’s back, he’ll play the outside defensive end spot, holding the edge and rushing the passer. What Grinch and defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux decide to do during those first five games could be a bit of a puzzle.

They could just keep everyone in their place and elevate backup Marcus Stripling. He played in all 14 games last year, had a quarterback sack and contributed plenty of moments as a true freshman where he looked ready to play a bigger role. But he’s young, he’s inexperienced, and at present, he’ll find himself frequently outmuscled and physically overmatched.

Junior Isaiah Thomas, 20 pounds heavier, might be a steady option to rotate in with Stripling while Perkins sits out. Thomas played in 11 games last year as a sophomore and had two sacks.

Or Grinch could shake things up a bit by sliding third-year sophomore Jalen Redmond over to end from the hybrid defensive tackle/end spot. Redmond, at 278 pounds, is bigger and stronger and, over the course of five games, might be more a reliable option. Redmond played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, had 23 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and led the Sooners with 6 ½ quarterback sacks.

Moving Redmond to end until Perkins gets back would provide more opportunity for Stokes to get snaps at the tackle/end spot. Stokes played in 13 games, had 15 tackles (4 ½ for loss) and added a half-sack.

Backup Marcus Hicks didn’t play last year, but between him, fourth-year junior Zacchaeus McKinney (one game) and sophomore Kori Roberson (four games), Thibodeaux has options.

What’s most likely is that the coaches assess the opponent week to week, read the scouting report and mix and match personnel accordingly while Perkins is suspended.

