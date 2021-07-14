2022 4-Star DB Austin Jordan Commits to Texas over Oklahoma, Ohio State

The Denton, TX product had previously included the Sooners in his top 3 earlier this year in March.

It has been a successful month on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma with a plethora of new commitments, two of which being in the defensive secondary.

Alex Grinch and the Sooners were hoping for another addition to that position group on Wednesday with the selection of 4-star defensive back Austin Jordan out of Ryan High School in Denton, TX.

But, unfortunately for Oklahoma, Jordan decided to go another direction and stay in-state to go play under new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Jordan had also included Ohio State in his top three programs back in early March.

Jordan is a top shelf prospect as he is rated currently as the class of 2022’s No. 10 safety and No. 33 overall player in the state of Texas in 247Sports’ composite rankings. Having been long in pursuit with an offer since January of 2020, Oklahoma will be disappointed to let Jordan slip away to anywhere else let alone against their biggest rival in the Longhorns.

Grinch has made significant secondary commitments already this month in Robert Spears-Jennings and Xavion Brice, but adding Jordan into the mix would have made the big month even more of a smash hit.

Instead, Jordan will don the burnt orange and face off with Oklahoma every October.