2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: DL Marcus Stripling

Part 4 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:

Marcus Stripling’s time to shine has come.

The senior from Houston has shown flashes in his first three seasons in Norman, but the stage is now set for him to become the star he appears capable of being.

A consensus 4-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, Stripling chose Oklahoma over the likes of other powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

As a true freshman, he appeared in all 14 games picking up six tackles and his first career collegiate sack, capitalizing on the opportunities he was given to see the field.

In 2020, Stripling played in 10 games and made his first career start against Texas Tech, registering a tackle for loss in the Sooners’ 62-28 romp over the Red Raiders.

Last season, he showed flashes from time to time in a reserve role off the bench, but his breakout performance came in the final game of the year in the Alamo Bowl against Oregon.

Read More Oklahoma Breakout Players:

With Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch off to USC and a bevy of defensive talent opting out of the game to focus on the NFL Draft, the stage was set for Stripling to make a good impression on new head coach Brent Venables.

Mission accomplished.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder had the best game of his OU career to this point, notching a career-high four tackles with two tackles for loss, one of which being a sack, and two quarterback hurries.

He was a menace on the field, constantly around the football and wreaking havoc on the Oregon offense.

Now, with Venables leading the charge along with defensive assistants Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis, Stripling feels as poised as anyone on the roster to see his production skyrocket.

“I love this defense,” Stripling said during spring camp. “I feel like this defense creates a lot of opportunities for me and my skill set and my attributes. I really could show off the type of player I am in this defense.”

Listed as a defensive lineman on the Sooners’ official online roster, he is a Swiss army knife for defensive coordinator Ted Roof to utilize along the defensive front.

Presumably being used on the outside edge, Stripling’s size and speed combination rushing the passer presents nightmares for opposing offenses - and that is only going to become greater after an offseason of working with strength coach Jerry Schmidt and spring and fall camps with the new defensive regime.

“Marcus Stripling is really, and he would be the first to tell you, he’s transforming right before our eyes,” Venables said during spring football. “It’s one of the coolest things ever.”

Marcus Stripling Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson and Jalen Redmond predominately occupying the interior, Stripling fits right in among other rising stars in Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes, among others.

Downs and Grimes both follow a similar mold to Stripling, as both had strong finishes to their season in San Antonio and are looking to springboard it into a big 2022.

Having made just two career starts coming into this season and having shown flashes of potential greatness, the time for Stripling’s star to rise has come.

In what will be a very competitive defensive locker room for playing time, Stripling looks as well-positioned as any to see their role increase dramatically from a year ago.

After a strong finish to 2021, 2022 might very well be a season to remember for the Houston native as he looks to flourish under the new defensive staff.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.