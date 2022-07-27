2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Marcus Major

Part 5 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:

Marcus Major’s ascension to stardom has been long awaited by Sooner fans. In 2022, there’s reason to believe his breakout year is upon us.

The redshirt junior from Oklahoma City has drawn raving offseason reviews since he stepped on campus but hasn’t seen much time on the field.

Oklahoma’s running back stable has been a staple of success over the past few seasons, which has buried talented runners on the depth chart. Major has had to back up Rhamondre Stevenson, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon, who are all gearing up for NFL training camps this week.

There was no better example of his clear-cut potential than when the Sooners took on Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. Major matched the bright lights, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. He displayed the combination of strength and speed that fans had only heard about.

After his special postseason performance, expectations were high entering the 2021 season. In a distraction-filled campaign, Major was ineligible for a portion of the season and only saw the field in six games. In those six games, Major was behind both Brooks and Tennessee transfer Eric Gray. His only true regular season action came against Texas Tech, where he added five carries for 29 yards — a very disappointing season for Major.

It wasn’t all bad, however, as the Millwood product was able to end the season on a high note once again. Major had his most productive outing of the season in the Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon, where he totaled 54 yards on 10 carries.

While his position coach is still locked in, a complete organizational change could be exactly what the talented running back needs. New offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby could have different sets and formations in mind to better suit Major’s skill set. Coming into the 2022 season, he’s a veteran on the team still looking to make his first consistent impact on the field.

“You know, he’s fresh, but he’s a mature player,” Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray said during a spring media session. “He’s obviously been around for a while. So he knows how to take care of himself and knows how to take care of his body, but also knows how to get himself ready for Saturday. So, looking forward to a big year for him.”

Major runs with fury, and has shown flashes of greatness, even through the inconsistencies. At 6-foot, 219 pounds, he has the perfect size to excel as an every-down back. He seems to fight for every extra yard and has an aggressive downfield style with bursts of speed.

Another interesting tidbit about Major is that he actually started his football career as a wide receiver. He didn’t make the move to running back until his junior year of high school, making his fast progression even more intriguing. On top of his ceiling as a runner, Major could be a useful threat in the passing game because of his natural receiving abilities.

“He’s one of the kids that I probably root for more than anyone just because of the kind of kid that he is and knowing what type of player he can be,” Murray said. “He’s had a really good offseason. Just continue to try to push him and really just make sure that he’s always giving his full effort and maximizing his opportunities. And he’s done that thus far.”

With academic issues, injuries and crowded backfields a thing of the past, it seems like the local product could be a prime candidate to finally break out. Major’s potential, combined with a lack of experience in the backfield, has given him an early opportunity to star in Oklahoma’s new offense.