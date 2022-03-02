2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Defensive Tackles

A familiar face and an impact transfer will lead the line at the heart of Brent Venables' new-look defensive line.

Jalen Redmond BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brent Venables era in Norman should usher in a new focus on the defensive front.

Venables’ track record at Clemson speaks for itself, as the Tigers were often at the top of college football in sacks and quarterback pressures.

And all of that starts in the trenches at the heart of the defensive line.

“I've had the good fortune to coach in eight National Championship games, 30 different playoff games through the years,” Venables said on National Signing Day. “And I say that not in a braggadocious way, but in a very humbling way, how hard I recognize it is to get there, play for a Conference Championship, to have a chance to play in the playoffs, certainly to have a chance to not only get in a National Championship game, but win it.

“And you better believe it starts at the line of scrimmages. That's where it always has been, always will be.”

2022 Spring Previews

March 1: Offensive Line

March 2: Defensive Tackle

March 3: Defensive End

March 4: Tight End

March 5: Linebacker

March 6: Running Back

March 7: Safety

March 8: Cornerback

March 9: Wide Receiver

March 10: Special Teams

March 11: Quarterback

Oklahoma’s new coach didn’t arrive empty handed either, as he brought his trusted deputy Todd Bates along with him to continue to get the best out of the defensive line.

But in Year 1, OU’s defensive line, specifically up the middle, will have to undergo a bit of a facelift.

Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas both moved on to the NFL, taking away two weapons who have logged experience playing on the interior of Oklahoma’s defense.

Thankfully for Venables, redshirt junior Jalen Redmond returns for another year in Norman after he was probably the Sooners’ best run defender last year.

Jalen Redmond BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, Redmond logged 19 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in eight games of action. When he missed time during October due to a knee injury, the entire production of the defense took a dip, showing the importance Redmond was to the play of the entire unit.

But the return of strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt represents a turn of the page from Alex Grinch’s “Speed D,” meaning Redmond and the other defensive lineman will be carrying more size in 2022 to help plug holes up front.

Tulane transfer Jeffrey Johnson arrives on campus ready to embody that physical transformation, already carrying 300 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame.

The anchor of the Green Wave’s defensive line for the past four seasons, Johnson brings 135 career tackles and 10 sacks to campus in Norman as he looks to raise his play to another level working under Bates.

There won’t be a long adjustment period for Johnson, either, as Venables said the additions via the transfer portal were made with the thought of those guys making an immediate impact.

“We covered really every position,” said Venables, “fortified our depth charts and reloaded across the board on both sides of the football and both lines of scrimmage.”

While Redmond and Johnson will represent OU’s front line at defensive tackle, Venables will have plenty of experience behind them to rotate in and guard against injury.

Isaiah Coe, Josh Ellison, Kori Roberson and Jordan Kelly all return in 2022 to help add depth in the middle of the line.

Isaiah Coe BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-Imagn Content Services, LLC

“You've got to have quality depth,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on National Signing Day. “One-deep is not going to get it done. I know we've got some guys that have started some games in the front but were able to address the defense at every level.

“ … So we've got some guys returning that we're really excited about.”

Roberson finished 2021 with 17 total tackles, Ellison added 16 tackles and a sack, and Coe contributed nine tackles and a sack, proving the second wave could not only fill a spot for a few snaps, but could provide production to the OU defense.

On top of the existing depth, Venables added a pair of true freshman to the fold with the 2022 recruiting class.

Cedric Roberts will arrive on campus as a consensus 3-star recruit, and he finished as the No. 35-ranked defensive lineman by Rivals and the No. 95 defensive lineman by 247 Sports. The changes along the coaching staff didn’t deter Roberts, as he held true to his Oklahoma pledge with the new coaching staff.

A new addition to the 2022 class was Deerfield Beach, FL, defensive tackle Alton Tarber.

Tarber clearly fits OU’s new mold at defensive tackle, already standing 6-2 and 305 pounds. While just a freshman, Tarber’s size will allow him to fight for playing time throughout his freshman year, as he won’t have to undergo a body transformation before he can even think about taking the field.

A new era is clearly ready to be ushered in by Venables and his defensive staff, and Oklahoma fans won’t have to wait years to see that transformation in action along the defensive front.

