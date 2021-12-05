2023 4-Star TE Luke Hasz Decommits From Oklahoma

Hasz is rated the No. 2 tight end and No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma in the 2023 recruiting class.

Another major decommitment in Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class has come down Saturday evening - this time from inside the state.

4-star tight end Luke Hasz announced on Twitter that he is rescinding his commitment to the Sooners, joining a plethora of other recruits to do so in the aftermath of former head coach Lincoln Riley leaving to take over at USC.

“After talking with my family I believe it’s in my best interest to decommit from OU at this time and reopen my recruitment,” Hasz wrote on Twitter.

Hasz is a local product hailing from Bixby High School in Bixby, OK, making him different than the other high-profile 2023 recruits to step away from the Sooners.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is an elite prospect being rated as the No. 2 tight end and No. 1 prospect in the state of Oklahoma in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Hasz committed to Oklahoma on Aug. 6 to join a stellar crop of skill players headlined by 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson - who is included in the recent run of decommitments.

Hasz's decommitment now leaves just 4-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore and 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates as the only remaining 2023 commits for the Sooners.