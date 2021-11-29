2023 5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Decommits From Oklahoma

Inniss' decision comes just hours after news broke that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC.

It was widely speculated, and now it’s beginning.

The first big shoe to drop from Oklahoma’s future recruiting classes in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s stunning decision to leave for USC has come down with 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss announcing he has reopened his commitment.

Inniss is an elite 2023 prospect rated as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Out of America Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the plan was to pair Inniss with fellow 5-star WR Makai Lemon and 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, among others, to help build a monstrous Oklahoma offense in future seasons.

Now, seemingly, with the departure of Riley to USC that is no longer in the cards as Inniss is looking elsewhere.

It is very likely Inniss will be far from the only recruit to at the very least reevaluate their recruitment as without Riley in Norman, things have certainly changed dramatically for the players looking to decide where they play at the next level.

SI Sooners will continue to monitor the recruiting ramifications Oklahoma will continue to feel in the wake of Riley’s move.

