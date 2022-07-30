2024 DB C.J. Heard Commits to Florida State over Oklahoma and Others

A talented safety in the 2024 recruiting class is off the board.

C.J. Heard, a 6-foot-0, 200-pound safety from Atlanta announced his commitment to Florida State over Oklahoma, Oregon, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, Tennessee and Michigan.

Rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports’ composite ranking, Heard is also the No. 23-overall safety in the 2024 class per 247’s composite ranking.

Brent Venables’ Sooners don’t have a 2024 recruit verbally committed at this point as the coaching staff is still hard at work assembling an impressive group in the 2023 class.

After the commitments of defensive back Jasiah Wagoner and defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc this week, OU now boasts the sixth best recruiting class in the country per 247 Sports.

With 18 players verbally committed to the class, Venables and Co. are far from finished.

Just this week, the Sooners have hosted a pair of major recruiting events as they continue to try and build an elite recruiting class in Venables’ first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

