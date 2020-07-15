AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

5-Star OL Amarius Mims' Top Six Includes Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Amarius Mims - Rivals
Amarius MimsPhoto: Screenshot via Twitter (@ChadSimmons_)

One of the top high school players in the 2021 recruiting class has narrowed his choice of schools to six, and Oklahoma is still in the mix.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims, a 5-star prospect from Cochran, GA, revealed his final six Wednesday on a video with Rivals.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Mims also has Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.

READ SI ALL-AMERICAN’S MIMS EVAL

“These are my top schools because of the relationship I have with the coaches, and the location,” Mims said. “I will be picking one of these on Aug. 15.”

WATCH SI ALL-AMERICAN MIMS HIGHLIGHTS

According to Rivals, Mims is the No. 2 overall player in the nation, while 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Schedule Preview: Texas Tech

Second-year coach Matt Wells hopes building bodies and building character leads to long-term success in Lubbock

John. E. Hoover

Kelvin Gilliam calls Oklahoma “Quarterback U,” says Caleb Williams’ commitment is a factor in his own decision

Four-star DE Kelvin Gilliams is one of Caleb Williams’ closest friends, heaviest targets

Parker Thune

Sports Illustrated unveils 1,000+ candidates for 2020 SI All-American high school football team

Sports Illustrated unveils 1,000+ candidates for 2020 SI All-American high school football team

By SI Staff

Led by Caleb Williams, Sooner Commits & Targets Are Candidates for SI All-American

SI All-American Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: 2020 will be 'all hands on deck'

Lincoln Riley: "No limit" to how far coaches may reach into roster

John. E. Hoover

NFL Clubs Honor Sooners Past and Future

Former Oklahoma Sooners All-Americans commemorated by their NFL teams

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Lane Johnson

Former junior-college quarterback tried a bit of everything at Oklahoma before finding his niche at offensive tackle

Parker Thune

DeMarco Murray among investors hoping to buy NY Mets

Former Sooner RB and current assistant coach could join Urlacher, Kelce, A-Rod, J-Lo and others as owners of the baseball club

John. E. Hoover

by

SOONERMAN

#Sooners target Tommi Hill to commit Wednesday:

Parker Thune

Could Caleb Williams arrive in Norman sooner than expected?

Sooners quarterback commit floats possibility of enrolling early at Oklahoma

Parker Thune