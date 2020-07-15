5-Star OL Amarius Mims' Top Six Includes Sooners

Amarius Mims Photo: Screenshot via Twitter (@ChadSimmons_)

One of the top high school players in the 2021 recruiting class has narrowed his choice of schools to six, and Oklahoma is still in the mix.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims, a 5-star prospect from Cochran, GA, revealed his final six Wednesday on a video with Rivals.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Mims also has Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.

READ SI ALL-AMERICAN’S MIMS EVAL

“These are my top schools because of the relationship I have with the coaches, and the location,” Mims said. “I will be picking one of these on Aug. 15.”

WATCH SI ALL-AMERICAN MIMS HIGHLIGHTS

According to Rivals, Mims is the No. 2 overall player in the nation, while 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country.

