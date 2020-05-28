AllSooners
Sooners Lose Out to Alabama on Four-Star LB Ian Jackson

Parker Thune

Four-star linebacker Ian Jackson, whom Oklahoma offered in March, announced in a tweet Thursday that he's committed to Alabama.

The Prattville, AL native held offers from a myriad of programs, including Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. However, the Crimson Tide eventually won out on the state's top outside linebacker.

Jackson told SI All-American that his decision ultimately came down to Alabama's persistence in recruiting him. 

"Alabama made me more of a priority than [Auburn] did," he said. "Coach Saban actually came down to the school... it was real big and surprising. The next day I went to the junior day and they offered. Ever since then, they made me a priority. Auburn, they came along a little late, but I had that relationship already built with Alabama."

Jackson, who's spent time at safety as well as linebacker, expressed that the Crimson Tide want to take full advantage of his versatility.

"They see me playing the money linebacker spot that they have," he said. "I can do a lot for the team in different positions. They think I can play a lot more positions. They think I can do more than certain linebackers in the recruiting class just with my versatility and my safety background."

The Tide had previously scored a commitment from Deontae Lawson, the state's top inside linebacker. In their 2021 class, Alabama also boasts three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes, four-star safety Kaine Williams, and four-star wideouts Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall. 

Jackson's commitment leaves Oklahoma with five uncommitted OLB offers in the class of 2021, the most prominent of whom is five-star Georgia native Smael Mondon. The Sooners' only current signee at the position is Danny Stutsman.

