AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Alex Grinch's DTs 'have got to step up'

John. E. Hoover

For any defense to reach its potential, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch knows it must start up front.

Aside from Neville Gallimore, OU’s defensive line play in 2019 was mostly ordinary.


“All those guys in the middle, they certainly do have to produce more,” Grinch said last week as the Sooners got spring practice started. “And that includes everybody on our defense.”

Grinch said he has high expectations for junior college transfers Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison. 

Perrion Winfrey hudl highlights

Josh Ellison hudl highlights

They were ranked the No. 1 and 2 juco defensive tackles in the nation, and Grinch needs them to play like it.

“It’s been good,” Grinch said. “Obviously, the junior college guys you bring in, there’s anticipation they help you right away. Otherwise you’d sign a young guy and get him in the program for a few years.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On This Date in OU Hoops History, Buddy Buckets Lit Up OKC

Oklahoma Sooners All-American Buddy Hield takes down VCU in NCAA Tournament

John. E. Hoover

Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch still harping on turnovers

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants more turnovers

John. E. Hoover

by

John. E. Hoover

Trey Sermon Retrospective

With Oklahoma Sooners Trey Sermon now in the transfer portal, SI Sooners takes a look back at his college football career in pictures.

John. E. Hoover

On This Day in OU Hoops History: Blake Griffin Flips Out

Blake Griffin took a tumble, but the Oklahoma Sooners dominated NCAA Tournament game with Morgan State in Kansas City

John. E. Hoover

Sooner legend (and Sooner Dad) Gerald McCoy signs with Dallas Cowboys

Oklahoma Sooners legend Gerald McCoy is closer to home with the Dallas Cowboys

John. E. Hoover

Better? Jalen Hurts says Pre Draft Workouts Were Routine

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts: NFL Combine and Pro Day Workouts Not Unusual

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma AD leaves door slightly ajar for Spring Game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione leaves door open for Spring Game

John. E. Hoover

Joe Castiglione announces cancelation of OU's spring game

Oklahoma Sooners spring football game is canceled by athletic director Joe Castiglione

John. E. Hoover

On This Day in OU Hoops History: Depleted Sooners Outlast UAB

Without their coach, Wayman Tisdale and Chucky Barnett led OU past UAB

John. E. Hoover

On This Day in OU Hoops History: The 1988 Run Began

The Oklahoma Sooners basketball team began its NCAA Tournament Final Four run on this date in 1988

John. E. Hoover