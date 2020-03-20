For any defense to reach its potential, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch knows it must start up front.

Aside from Neville Gallimore, OU’s defensive line play in 2019 was mostly ordinary.



“All those guys in the middle, they certainly do have to produce more,” Grinch said last week as the Sooners got spring practice started. “And that includes everybody on our defense.”

Grinch said he has high expectations for junior college transfers Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison.

Perrion Winfrey hudl highlights

Josh Ellison hudl highlights

They were ranked the No. 1 and 2 juco defensive tackles in the nation, and Grinch needs them to play like it.

“It’s been good,” Grinch said. “Obviously, the junior college guys you bring in, there’s anticipation they help you right away. Otherwise you’d sign a young guy and get him in the program for a few years.”

