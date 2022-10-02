Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 147

On Oklahoma's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, TX.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. 

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

