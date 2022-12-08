Another Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal

This one was not unexpected.

Kevonte Henry, a 4-star defensive end who signed with the Sooners after flipping from Michigan and then left the team in November, has officially entered the transfer portal.

Henry announced his decision Thursday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Henry, who hails from Los Angeles, was rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN and was ranked as the No. 19 edge rusher in the nation by On3.

“To the coaches of OU, I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to experience being with you guys and showing my talents,” Henry said. “I appreciate you guys for what you have taught me and wish you look and bigger opportunities that the future holds.”

A defensive lineman and running back in high school, Henry was supposed to lend immediate athletic ability to the edge position in Norman, but he never played in a game.

According to 247 Sports, Henry refused to submit to disciplinary action and was subsequently removed from the roster.

As a senior in high school, her logged 65 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 12.5 quarterback sacks, while also returning a fumble recovery 86 yards for a touchdown.

He chose OU over Michigan, Arizona, Florida and others.

The Sooners finished with the No. 10-ranked class in 2022, according to 247 Sports, but with Henry’s entry into the portal, four of the 22 freshman never made it to 2023. That list also includes quarterback Nick Evers and defensive linemen Alton Tarber and Cedric Roberts.

Henry also is officially the 15th Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal this bowl season.