    • November 30, 2021
    Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

    Sooners tight end/H-back was in the midst of a breakout sophomore year when a serious strep infection knocked him out of action.
    Oklahoma’s 2019 recruiting class took yet another hit on Tuesday.

    According to multiple reports, junior tight end Austin Stogner has entered the transfer portal, joining quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood as members of the class who have confirmed their intention to leave this season. 

    It’s also been reported that wide receiver Theo Wease intends to enter the portal.

    If Stogner stays in the portal and leaves OU, he'll finish his OU career with 47 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. 

    After a promising true freshman season, Stogner’s productivity never reached its potential over the next two seasons.

    In 12 games this season, he caught 14 passes for 166 yards with three touchdowns, including a season-best three catches for 61 yards and a score Saturday night at Oklahoma State.

    Stogner caught seven passes for 66 yards and two TDs as a true freshman, then was having a breakout sophomore year in 2020 — 26 catches, 422 yards, three TDs — when he took a hit on his left knee in a home game against Kansas. The hit led to a deep muscle bruise and he quickly contracted a dangerous strep infection that knocked him out the rest of the regular season and caused him to lose 35 pounds.

    The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Stogner was a 4-star recruit out of Plano, TX, and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore.

