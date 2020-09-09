If you're looking for a breakout candidate among the Oklahoma pass-catchers in 2020, look no further than Austin Stogner.

Now listed as an H-back, the former five-star tight end recruit is bulked up, faster, and ready to tackle his new role in 2020.

"I came into OU about 235 and I’m up to 260 now," Stogner said. "Coach Wiley and the strength staff did a good job, and they told me to keep putting on weight as long as you can move and still move well, and I feel like I move a lot better now than when I weighed 235."

That assertion ought to terrify Big 12 defensive coordinators, who now have to worry about Stogner contributing from all over the field. Lincoln Riley has made extensive use of his H-backs in years past, deploying Dimitri Flowers, Carson Meier and Jeremiah Hall in a variety of formations and packages. Whether he's lined up wide, tight or in the backfield, Stogner is ready to do damage.

“The transition [to H-back] was good," he said. "The team needed me over here, so that’s what I did. I love it; it’s a good position to make plays."

As the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to spring practice, many players returned home to quarantine. Fortunately, Stogner, who hails from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, had plenty of resources at his disposal to stay game-ready throughout the dead period.

“I got to work out with my receiver coach at home, and that helped a lot," he said. "Worked with a lot of NFL guys. And they taught me a lot, and it really helped my footwork out.”

One of the pros that lent a tip or two was Oklahoma native and current Green Bay Packer Jace Sternberger, who helped Stogner refine his blocking skills and pass patterns.

“Working out with Jace this quarantine was big time, just him teaching me what he does when he blocks, how to run routes, how to use leverage on this guy, how to run certain routes certain ways,” Stogner remarked.

As a freshman, Stogner reeled in just seven passes for 66 yards, but snagged two crucial touchdowns in the Sooners' 34-31 comeback victory over Baylor. The bulk of his contributions came on special teams, and he even added another touchdown on a blocked punt recovery. Though it wasn't a flashy role, Stogner is thankful that he got the opportunity to ease in to the collegiate scene.

“Special teams helped a lot, getting the speed of the game," he said. "Learning from Coach Beamer last year was big for me, because I was kind of raw coming out of high school. … So it just helped a lot to take last year and learn, and be able to make some plays.”

He'll certainly have ample opportunity to make those plays in 2020. Stogner says he has strong chemistry with new quarterback Spencer Rattler, with whom he played 7-on-7 ball in high school. He believes that Rattler's increasing maturity will only raise the ceiling for the Oklahoma offense.

“He’s stepped up a lot since last year in a leadership role," said Stogner. "And the way he plays, he’s always had the fast, quick arm, powerful arm. But he’s stepped up big time in leadership, and knows the offense better.”

Though Lincoln Riley hasn't officially announced a depth chart, it stands to reason that Stogner will push or even supplant Jeremiah Hall for starting duty at H-back. One way or another, he's certainly the Sooners' biggest red-zone threat, and is a safe bet to reel in at least a handful of touchdowns in 2020.

"We go out and we make plays," said Stogner. "That’s what we do in that position. That’s what we’re asked to do; that’s what Coach Beamer asks us to do. That’s our job.”

