Shane Beamer expected to become new head coach at South Carolina

Oklahoma Sooners assistant interviewed for position last week; first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic
Per a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma offensive assistant Shane Beamer will become the next head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Beamer, 43, is the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, and served on the South Carolina staff from 2007-10. He's coached tight ends and H-backs for Oklahoma since 2018.

Beamer interviewed for the position last week while the Sooners were out of action due to COVID-19. Oklahoma's Nov. 28 game against West Virginia was rescheduled for Dec. 12 after an outbreak within the OU football program.

Beamer succeeds Will Muschamp, who was fired last month halfway through his fifth season as South Carolina's head coach. Muschamp went just 28-30 in his tenure with the Gamecocks.

Shane Beamer - arms
