Best of the Portal: Oklahoma Added Needed Depth with OT Tyler Guyton

Bill Bedenbaugh was aggressive in attacking the transfer portal, adding a former TCU offensive tackle in Tyler Guyton.

The Oklahoma Sooners made a number of additions in the transfer portal this offseason. And while a few of those new players were on full display in last month’s spring game, AllSooners is taking a look back at each transfer’s top moments with their former team.

Bill Bedenbaugh added some beef along the offensive line in the transfer portal this offseason.

The Oklahoma offensive line coach filled a need at guard when he brought in California transfer McKade Mettauer, but then he doubled down and brought in an interesting prospect in former TCU Horned Frog Tyler Guyton.

Guyton, a 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive lineman flashed his athletic versatility for the Horned Frogs.

As well as playing in reserve in the trenches, TCU deployed Guyton as an H-back.

Most notably, Guyton appeared to score an unlikely touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones.

On Nov. 26, 2021, the Horned Frogs were down 34-7 in the fourth quarter in Ames.

Guyton checked in as an eligible receiver, broke immediately downfield and caught a 6-yard pass from Max Duggan for the score.

It was the only catch of his Horned Frog career, but it showed he had the faith of the TCU coaching staff to execute the play.

What Bedenbaugh and the Sooners will ask Guyton to do this year will likely be much more traditional.

In Oklahoma’s spring game, Guyton was deployed back at tackle.

He’ll likely feature as a depth addition in 2022, giving him plenty of time to continue to develop in OU’s system under Bedenbaugh and Jeff Lebby.

Fellow offensive lineman Andrew Raym said he was impressed with Guyton’s athleticism as he got acclimated to the team during the spring.

“Tyler, he’s an athlete,” Raym said. “Big guy, moves fast, strong.”

Behind Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, the Sooners appear to have found a nice addition to their offensive line in the transfer portal. 

