Big 12 Conference Targets Media Days in Mid-July to Name Bob Bowlsby's Successor

The league voted to rename its sportsmanship award after its outgoing commissioner, who's retiring after 10 years as an easy target for outside scorn.

Bob Bowlsby has been an easy target over his 10 years as Big 12 commissioner.

The league that lost a third of its original members, added two schools, dallied with expansion, lost its two flagship institutions and finally reached out to three Group of 5 schools and an independent school to fill out its roster — all in the last 12 years — has clearly struggled in the court of public opinion.

But Bowlsby has had enough. He’s fought the good fight. In a mutual decision between the Big 12’s Board of Directors and Bowlsby, he’s stepping down this summer.

The Big 12 needs a new commissioner. And fast.

Board chairman Lawrence Schovanec said Friday that the process is well underway and his search committee is “on track” to announce a new commissioner when the league convenes in Arlington, TX, for Big 12 Media Days on July 13-14.

“We did update the board on the status of the search (in Friday’s executive session)” Schovanec said. “Very pleased with the quality of the pool and the progress we’ve made. … There was a lot of interest in the position.”

Schovanec chairs the three-person search committee along with Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod and Baylor president Linda Livingstone. The process of meeting with candidates has gone smoothly, and at some point in the next few weeks, Schovanec will present the committee’s recommendations to the board.

Bowlsby said he hasn’t had time to ponder his legacy as the face of the Big 12, nor will he.

But Schovanec and most of the leadership in the Big 12 have.

On Wednesday night, after the opening day of the meetings, league brass held a dinner at the Four Seasons Resort and Club to honor Bowlsby. Legendary Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder got up to speak, telling university presidents, athletic directors and other administrators about the commissioner’s many admirable qualities.

“This conference owes a lot to Bob Bowlsby,” Schovanec said. “His legacy is pretty profound. Our 12 continuing members, six of those found their way into this conference because of Bob.”

The real honor came later, however, when the presidents and chancellors voted to rename the Big 12 Sportsmanship Award — the top athletic honor for the league’s female and male athletes who display the highest qualities of ethics, behavior and sportsmanship — the Bob Bowlsby Award.

Bowlsby, 70, said he’s going fishing in Canada when the league eventually hires his replacement. That’s when he might actually think about his role in helping shape college athletics over the past decade.

“Drinking a cold Labatt’s at 8 o’clock in the morning,” Bowlsby said, “gives you time to ponder.”

Is there one trait his successor needs above all others?

“Thick skin,” Bowlsby said with a smile. “It doesn’t come naturally for anybody. But you adapt over time. It’s hard not to take some of it personally, but you try not to. I remember my dad telling me sometimes you have to live your life above the circumstances. You get a lot of opportunities to do that as a commissioner.”