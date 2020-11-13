Big 12 defenses are better than they've been in more than a decade ... the SEC? Not so much

Just for fun, let’s do a surface comparison of college football defenses.

Let’s examine two conferences that are, at least according to recent history, at opposite ends of the spectrum: the Big 12 and the SEC.

One is replete with prolific offenses and first-round quarterbacks and game-breaking wide receivers, while the other is loaded with NFL talent across the defensive line, at linebacker and at defensive back.

One is populated by cutting edge offensive minds, while the other is full of coaches who value more traditional football schemes.

Fully aware that one conference places its value on offense and the other on defense, the simplest way to present it is this: the Big 12 plays no defense, and the SEC plays archaic offense.

That’s the rundown on the last dozen years or so of football in the Big 12 and the SEC. And there is no arguing with the SEC's results: 10 national championships in 14 years.

But a quick look at NCAA statistics this year seems to show an evolution of sorts.

The Big 12 has six teams ranked in the NCAA’s top 40 overall defenses (average yards allowed per game), including three in the top 26: West Virginia (4th), Oklahoma State (14th), Oklahoma (26th), Iowa State (35th), TCU (38th) and Baylor (40th).

The SEC has four in the top 40, but zero in the top 26: Texas A & M (27th), Georgia (28th), Kentucky (30th) and Mississippi State (33rd). Alabama is 48th and Auburn is 49th.

“I think there’s some really good defenses in this league,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said last week. “I think it’s a couple years in a row that we’ve had some really strong defensive teams.”

(In an interesting subplot, the SEC has six teams in the top 35 overall offenses, while the Big 12 has but two. What a time to be alive.)

Are defenses better in the Big 12 than the SEC? That’s a hard sell. Watch next year’s NFL Draft, and it’s probably an impossible sell.

2020 NCAA DEFENSIVE RANKINGS

But is the narrative changing?

That much is irrefutable.

Alex Grinch’s hiring changed the way defense is played in Norman under Riley. Jim Knowles has an experienced roster and has installed his system in his third year in Stillwater under Mike Gundy. Chris Klieman taking over at Kansas State has provided a defensive boost. Keith Patterson has delivered improvements in his second year at Texas Tech under Matt Wells. Dave Aranda stepping in as head coach at Baylor after his time as LSU’s defensive coordinator has been good for the Bears' defense. A last-minute change from Vic Koenning in the offseason and an experienced roster clearly have paid dividends for WVU. Texas’ defense has been slightly better in its first year under Chris Ash. And while TCU remains the Big 12’s standard under Gary Patterson, Iowa State under Jon Heacock and Matt Campbell are certainly in position make that claim in 2020.

“I think it’s pretty impressive in a year, too, where a majority of teams in this league have starting quarterbacks back this year,” Riley said. “So to see some of the quality of defenses, some of the quality of defensive players, I think there’s a lot of good defensive coaches in this league, I think there’s a lot of both old and young talent — especially some really exciting young talent across the league defensively.

“So yeah, I think it’s great for the league. I think we know obviously great defense can play in this league. You never have an easy out offensively, but there’s a lot of promise I think for a lot of programs right now with the way they’re playing defensively.”

Riley said he doesn’t feel like he’s fighting against the Big 12's no-defense stereotype in recruiting young prospects to Oklahoma.

“Having the year like we did last year,” Riley said, “where we had some outstanding individual players — we had a linebacker (Kenneth Murray) go in the first round, we have a defensive lineman (Neville Gallimore) that’s playing really well for the Cowboys right now — I mean, I think any time … those guys can go on to the next level and do well and you can have success as a team defensively (OU was second in the Big 12 last year in total defense), it certainly helps.”

