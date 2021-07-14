Sports Illustrated home
Big 12 Media Days: Iowa State's Success vs. Oklahoma Has Been 'Fundamental'

Sooners' Lincoln Riley has endured three tense victories and two bitter defeats in his five matchups with Matt Campbell's Cyclones.
ARLINGTON, TX — With all apologies to Kansas State’s back-to-back shockers, Lincoln Riley’s Kryptonite during his time as Oklahoma’s head coach resides in Ames, IA.

Matt Campbell has built a foundational program at Iowa State that has proven its mettle over and over against the juggernaut Sooners.

“I think it’s a unique challenge every time you play ‘em,” Campbell told SI Sooners on Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days.

Riley’s first career loss as head coach came in 2017, midway through his first season, came at the hands of Iowa State. That 38-31 setback remains Riley’s only defeat in Norman.

OU beat the Cyclones 37-27 in Ames the following year, but it required an epic performance by Kyler Murray, a clutch field goal by Austin Seibert and an interception by Parnell Motley in the final minute to clinch it.

In 2019, the Sooners escaped a 20-point Iowa State rally in the fourth quarter with a 42-41 victory. That one required a Motley interception on a 2-point conversion and the recovery of an onside kick.

And in 2020, the Cyclones gave the Sooners an 0-2 conference start with a 37-30 stunner in Ames, then pushed the Sooners to another tense finish, 27-21, in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Campbell said defending the Sooner offense is a constant challenge over the course of game week.

OU has won six straight Big 12 titles, and while Chris Klieman’s Wildcats have scored two straight upsets in 2019 and 2020, it’s a guaranteed battle of grit and a fight to the finish whenever Riley and Campbell match wits.

“I think that’s so much credit to the system, coach Riley, what he does,” Campbell said.

“I think trying to be multiple, not being the same team all the time, and yet still being fundamentally sound in what you do, I think that’s been critical from a defensive perspective. But man, the utmost respect for what they do on the offensive side of the ball.”

