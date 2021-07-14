Big 12 Media Days: Kansas State's Success vs. OU Down to Playing Their Own Game

Chris Klieman is 2-0 versus Lincoln Riley, mainly because his team plays within themselves against the Sooners.

ARLINGTON, TX — For two straight years, Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats have stunned the Oklahoma Sooners.

Klieman is the only coach to beat Lincoln Riley in back-to-back meetings, but he credits that to the mindset his coaching staff has instilled in his team at Kansas State.

“I think the biggest thing that we try to go into that game, as well as other ones but that game in particular, is don’t look at the name on the front of the jersey,” Klieman said during his Big 12 Media Days press conference. “Don’t worry about what the pundits say, don’t worry about what the experts say. Let’s just play our game. Let’s keep finding a way to make a play.”

Last year was no different, as the Wildcats didn’t flinch when they faced a big deficit in the second half, and just took things one play at a time to claw their way back into the contest in Norman.

“We were down 35-14 in the third quarter and really nobody batted an eye and then we were able to make a play with (Skylar Thompson) to (Deuce Vaughn),” Klieman said. “It’s a belief. It’s a mindset that we have the opportunity to be successful if we play to our capabilities.”

In 2019, the Wildcats upended the Sooners in a very different fashion.

Embracing the raucous atmosphere in Manhattan, Kansas State jumped out 41-23 lead headed into the fourth quarter. Klieman’s Wildcats outlast a furious rally by the Sooners to hold on to a 48-41 victory.

Despite the back-to-back victories, Klieman is not taking Kansas State’s success against the Sooners for granted.

“I don’t know if we have anybody’s number, that’s for sure. I have so much respect for Lincoln and his staff and his team. They’re a great great team and they deserve to be on top because of their body of work,” he said. ”It’s not a one game season, it’s a body of work and Lincoln and Oklahoma have proven that year in and year out that they’re the elite team in our conference.

“We have the same respect, we can get run out of the gym by them as well. It’s just the fact that our kids have risen to the occasion.”