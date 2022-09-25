Skip to main content

Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU

Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.

NORMAN — The turnaround for Oklahoma is a quick one.

Finishing up their 41-34 loss to Kansas State at around 10:30 Saturday night, the Sooners learned soon after that next week’s game at TCU is an early kickoff.

The Big 12 Conference announced Saturday night that the Sooners and Horned Frogs will kick off at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. OU is 3-1 after losing to the Wildcats, while TCU is 3-0 after victories over Colorado, Tarleton and Saturday at SMU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Drake Stoops K-State
Football

Shocker: Kansas State Drops Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover
FB - Adrian Martinez, Kansas State Wildcats
Football

Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to Kansas State

By Ryan Chapman
Selmon brothers statue
Football

New Statue Shows Why Selmon Brothers' DNA is All Over Oklahoma Football

By John E. Hoover
Q4 KState
Football

Oklahoma-Kansas State Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

By Ryan Chapman and John E. Hoover
Michael Turk 2
Football

OU-Kansas State GameDay: Under the Radar

By John E. Hoover
FB - Marvin Mims, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

OU-Kansas State GameDay: X-Factors

By John E. Hoover
Generic - Entrance
Football

Oklahoma GameDay Policies/Procedures

By SI Staff
FB - Kansas State Wildcats, Deuce Vaughn
Football

Kansas State Wildcats: By the Numbers

By Ryan Chapman