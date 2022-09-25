Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU

NORMAN — The turnaround for Oklahoma is a quick one.

Finishing up their 41-34 loss to Kansas State at around 10:30 Saturday night, the Sooners learned soon after that next week’s game at TCU is an early kickoff.

The Big 12 Conference announced Saturday night that the Sooners and Horned Frogs will kick off at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. OU is 3-1 after losing to the Wildcats, while TCU is 3-0 after victories over Colorado, Tarleton and Saturday at SMU.