Big 12 sets kickoff time, TV for Baylor game

OU goes into its final two games with a clear path back to the Big 12 Championship Game

Oklahoma’s home finale against Baylor on Saturday will be a prime time event.

OU got its marching orders from the Big 12 Conference at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night — OU and Baylor kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox.

All Big 12 games were designated last week for the league’s six-day window to announce kickoff time and TV assignments, so Sunday’s announcement got in just in time.

OU is coming off an open date after Saturday’s game at West Virginia was pushed back to Dec. 12 after the Sooners had an outbreak of COVID on the roster.

The Sooners are 6-2 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play and have a clear path back to the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19 in Arlington, TX: if OU wins its final two games, the Sooners are back in the title game with a rematch against Iowa State. The Cyclones beat the Sooners 37-30 on Oct. 3 in Ames.

This will be OU’s fifth prime time kickoff of the season. The WVU game also was supposed to be a late kickoff before it was postponed. Kickoff times for the Dec. 12 games will be announced this week — possibly Monday, though the Big 12 could delay any announcements as networks try to figure out what games are available inventory.

