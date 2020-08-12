The Big 12 is in.

Per a report from SoonerScoop Tuesday evening, the conference's presidents have approved plans to move toward a fall football season.

The report was summarily confirmed by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Pending that approval from the Big 12's athletic directors, the conference will presumably join the ACC and SEC in playing a drastically modified 2020 season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced postponements of their fall football season earlier today.

