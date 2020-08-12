AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Report: Big 12 Will Play.

Parker Thune

The Big 12 is in.

Per a report from SoonerScoop Tuesday evening, the conference's presidents have approved plans to move toward a fall football season.

The report was summarily confirmed by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Pending that approval from the Big 12's athletic directors, the conference will presumably join the ACC and SEC in playing a drastically modified 2020 season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced postponements of their fall football season earlier today.

Stay up to date with SI Sooners as more details become available.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 creates schedule casualties for Sooners, Big 12 in men's basketball, other sports

OU had a game against Washington slated for Dec. 19 in Las Vegas

John. E. Hoover

Grant of Rights? TV Contracts? Scholarship Limits? Big Ten Answered None of These

Big Ten Conference's cancelation of fall football season leaves plenty of unanswered questions

John. E. Hoover

TRACKER: Where each Power 5, Group of 5 conference stands on fall football

Big Ten becomes first Power 5 conference to cancel fall season; Pac-12 may not be far behind

Parker Thune

OU's Kaylee Dao nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Oklahoma Sooners soccer star Kaylee Dao nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

John. E. Hoover

Big 12/SEC alliance? College football just got weird

A partnership between the SEC, Big 12 and ACC — or just including certain schools, like Oklahoma — would fly in the face of convention in a churning 2020 season

John. E. Hoover

by

MattySolo

Spencer Rattler speaks out

Oklahoma quarterback expresses his opinion on Twitter that he wants to play football in 2020

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Caleb Williams sympathizes with spirit of #WeWantToPlay movement

SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect also shares details of Sooner Summit

Parker Thune

Spencer Rattler among the CFB stars fronting #WeWantToPlay movement

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, several other prominent CFB athletes tweeted identical graphic late Sunday night

Parker Thune

Reports: Power 5 conferences moving to cancel 2020 season

SI's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger both indicated Sunday evening that it is a virtual impossibility for fall football season to proceed

Parker Thune

Six Sooners Add One for the Thumb

Six Oklahoma Sooners celebrate fifth straight ring for winning Big 12 Conference

John. E. Hoover