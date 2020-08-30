SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Bill Bedenbaugh Feels 'Really Good' About 'Natural Left Tackle' Stacey Wilkins

John. E. Hoover

Bill Bedenbaugh was going over his usual daily routine last week when he got an unexpected call from one of his offensive linemen.

Stacey Wilkins was in the car on his way to class and wanted Bedenbaugh to look at something.

“Hey coach,” Wilkins said, “can you watch Play (number) 30 here from team (drills) and critique me on that?”

Bedenbaugh was impressed.

“I don’t know that he would have done that last year,” Bedenbaugh said. “I don’t know that he would have done that a week ago.”

Stacey Wilkins 1
Stacey WilkinsPhoto: Shane Cossey/ZUMA Wire

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Wilkins played in four games last season as a true freshman out of Camden, AR, and was able to keep his redshirt status.

He flashed brilliance against South Dakota, UCLA, Texas Tech and Kansas, but coaches were eager to watch him grow in spring practice and see if he could take on better competition.

When Lincoln Riley forecast coming changes across the Oklahoma offensive line way back at the beginning of March — a lifetime ago, now, it seems — it was natural to assume that Wilkins would be among those getting more playing time.

Then, just one day into spring drills, the pandemic hit Norman.

“I think not having the spring hurt Stacey the most, just not being around here,” Bedenbaugh said. “And obviously he was a young kid.”

Wilkins played right tackle last season and opened this training camp there, but Bedenbaugh said the movement that Riley promised is starting to happen — and Wilkins has switched sides.

“We just moved him back to left tackle, just three days ago now,” Bedenbaugh said earlier this week, “and he’s had the three best practices that he’s had since he’s been here.

“It’s really a weird situation just because he just looks better at left tackle. In the beginning, we needed him at right tackle because we were experimenting with other things, and seeing how he could do over there. Then we moved some other guys back to right tackle, wanted to get him reps.

“He’s a natural left tackle, and he’s had three really good practices. I feel really good about him. You know, if you would have asked me five days ago, six days ago, I don’t know if I would have said the same thing.”

OU brings back eight-game starter Erik Swenson, a fifth-year senior, at left tackle from last season, but Swenson struggled at times in pass protection, so there is certainly an opportunity for Wilkins or others if the performance merits.

“He’s really starting to mentally focus,” Bedenbaugh said of Wilkins. “He’s starting to work on things outside of here.

“I feel really good about him, the way he’s developing, if he continues to improve.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History, No. 8: Derrick Johnson

Top 25 Players in Big 12 Conference History, No. 8: Texas Longhorns linebacker Derrick Johnson

John. E. Hoover

by

Soonerdanhull 1

2022 Oklahoma target Maurion Horn shines for Broken Arrow in nationally televised contest

Four-star prospect breaks off two runs of 50-plus yards in first half against Bentonville West; holds offers from Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and others

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley's Contingency Plans

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is preparing contingencies for a COVID outbreak

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 players in Big 12 history, No. 9: Dat Nguyen

Top 25 Players in Big 12 Conference History, No. 9: Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen

John. E. Hoover

In troubling times, Lincoln Riley proves once again that he's the coach every player wants

By leading team in solidarity, Oklahoma Sooners head coach demonstrates his commitment to his players as individuals, not just as athletes

Parker Thune

by

wiserthanyou

Lincoln Riley on OU Unity March: 'Nobody Can Do it by Themselves ... But We Are United'

Oklahoma Sooners stage unity march across campus to demonstrate racial injustice

John. E. Hoover

WATCH: Lincoln Riley leads his team in unified demonstration, says "we just want to do our part"

Oklahoma Sooners football program walks across campus in show of solidarity Friday morning

Caroline Grace

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History, No. 10: Roy Williams

After Roy Williams' college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners took off, he became a Dallas Cowboys standout in the NFL

John. E. Hoover

Alabama commit Khyree Jackson: 'Everything is open minded ... I still have to sign'

Junior college cornerback Khyree Jackson is committed to Alabama Crimson Tide but visited Oklahoma and the Sooner Summit

John. E. Hoover

2022 Oklahoma target Gentry Williams says he's made a position switch

Two-way Tulsa standout and state track champion is being recruited as an athlete by Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers and others

Parker Thune