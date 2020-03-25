AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Dallas Cowboys sign The Belldozer

John. E. Hoover

Blake Bell won a Super Bowl in Kansas City. Now he hopes he’s found a home in Dallas.

Bell, the popular former Oklahoma quarterback who became the Belldozer and then moved to tight end, signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound Bell has played with four NFL teams in his short career so far and was famously on the field as a blocker for three of the Chiefs’ first four touchdowns in Super Bowl 52.

The former 5-start quarterback at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita caught eight passes for 67 yards in the 2019 regular season, in which he made seven starts, then added his first career touchdown in the Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Houston Texans, and caught 9-yard catch against the 49ers in the Super Bowl. 

In his five-year career, Bell has 38 receptions for 424 yards.

Dallas recently signed former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin to a four-year, $24 million extension after all-time receptions leader Jason Witten left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hurts, Lamb get rave reviews from Kiper

Mel Kiper Jr. says that he sees shades of Taysom Hill in Jalen Hurts, and that he ranks Ceedee Lamb second-highest among wideouts

Parker Thune

Speed D the focus of a Tuesday offer bonanza for Riley, Oklahoma

Six elite prep defenders among those to receive offers from Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Big 12, Year Two: Les Miles' second offseason at Kansas was spent changing the culture

KU football coach Les Miles sees progress heading into his second season in the Big 12 Conference

John. E. Hoover

On This Day in OU Hoops History: Sooners advance to 1991 NIT final

Sooners best Buffaloes 88-78 at Madison Square Garden

Parker Thune

Sooners just offered a 2022 DE from Arlington Martin:

John. E. Hoover

Sooners aren’t just offering 2021s and 2022s today. They just offered…

John. E. Hoover

Missed this Sooners offer yesterday to a North Carolina LB:

John. E. Hoover

Sooner staff certainly is active today. OU just offered a 2021 DB from Choctaw, OK:

John. E. Hoover

Offers flying fast & furious now. Sooners offer top Louisiana OT Will Campbell:

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2022 Florida DB teammates

Oklahoma Sooners recruiting: Alex Grinch offers Alfonzo Allen and Jaylin Marshall from Hallandale, Florida

John. E. Hoover