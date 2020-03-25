Blake Bell won a Super Bowl in Kansas City. Now he hopes he’s found a home in Dallas.

Bell, the popular former Oklahoma quarterback who became the Belldozer and then moved to tight end, signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound Bell has played with four NFL teams in his short career so far and was famously on the field as a blocker for three of the Chiefs’ first four touchdowns in Super Bowl 52.

The former 5-start quarterback at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita caught eight passes for 67 yards in the 2019 regular season, in which he made seven starts, then added his first career touchdown in the Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Houston Texans, and caught 9-yard catch against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

In his five-year career, Bell has 38 receptions for 424 yards.

Dallas recently signed former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin to a four-year, $24 million extension after all-time receptions leader Jason Witten left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.