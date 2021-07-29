Bob Bowlsby: Student-Athletes at OU, Texas 'Will Enjoy an Excellent Experience'

Bowlsby reiterates the schools have been planning a move "for some time" but said it won't impact the athletes over "the remaining four years" in the Big 12.

The Sooners and Longhorns were formally invited to the Southeastern Conference on Thursday, which Bowlsby said "reaffirms that these plans have been in the works with ongoing discussions between the parties and television partner for some time. We are disappointed these discussions went as far as they did without notice to, or inclusion of, other Big 12 members."

Bowlsby's stance that the Big 12 "will do everything possible to make sure the student-athletes at both universities enjoy an excellent experience throughout the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12 Conference" adheres to the letter of the grant-of-rights contract binding Big 12 schools together, at least financially, through the 2025 academic year.

Most expect some loophole or clause that will provide the schools with an out -- even a full buyout, if necessary -- that would allow them to start competing in the SEC sooner than 2025.

