Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops Will Be Honored Sept. 18

Stoops will be feted as part of the National Football Foundation's Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute when the Sooners take on Nebraska next week.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will be honored during the Sooners’ home game with Nebraska on Sept. 18 for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is part of the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute for its inductees.

This year, due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the NFF will induct members of both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Stoops, in the 2021 class, will be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame during a December ceremony in Las Vegas.

Stoops coached the Sooners for 17 seasons and is the winningest coach in the history of the program with 190 career victories. He resurrected the OU program after a decade of mediocrity and won the 2000 national championship in just his second season, coached in three other BCS title games and finished with 10 Big 12 Conference championships.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.