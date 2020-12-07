Gabe Brkic named semifinalist for Groza Award

Oklahoma Sooners placekicker has connected on 16 of 21 field goal attempts and is 12th in the nation in points

Maybe Gabe Brkic hasn't been perfect this season, but to be fair, he set the standard unreasonably high last year.

A down year by his standards is still elite, as evidenced by the recognition he garnered Monday afternoon.

After hitting all 69 of his kicks in 2019, Brkic has nailed 16 of 21 field goal attempts and all 40 of his extra points across eight games in 2020. Now, for the second consecutive season, Brkic is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which recognizes the nation's top collegiate placekicker.

Brkic joins 19 other kickers across the country as semifinalists for the Groza. He's 12th in the nation in points scored (88) and has missed just a single field goal from under 40 yards this season. Over the course of his career in Norman, the redshirt sophomore from Chardon, Ohio has converted 33 of 38 field goals and all 92 of his extra point attempts.

The field for the Groza Award will be trimmed to three finalists on Dec. 22.

