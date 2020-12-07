FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Gabe Brkic named semifinalist for Groza Award

Oklahoma Sooners placekicker has connected on 16 of 21 field goal attempts and is 12th in the nation in points
Author:
Publish date:

Maybe Gabe Brkic hasn't been perfect this season, but to be fair, he set the standard unreasonably high last year.

A down year by his standards is still elite, as evidenced by the recognition he garnered Monday afternoon.

After hitting all 69 of his kicks in 2019, Brkic has nailed 16 of 21 field goal attempts and all 40 of his extra points across eight games in 2020. Now, for the second consecutive season, Brkic is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which recognizes the nation's top collegiate placekicker.

Brkic joins 19 other kickers across the country as semifinalists for the Groza. He's 12th in the nation in points scored (88) and has missed just a single field goal from under 40 yards this season. Over the course of his career in Norman, the redshirt sophomore from Chardon, Ohio has converted 33 of 38 field goals and all 92 of his extra point attempts. 

The field for the Groza Award will be trimmed to three finalists on Dec. 22.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Screen Shot 2020-12-07 at 2.49.16 PM
Football

Shane Beamer: He'll finish at OU because of his 'deep relationships' with Sooner players

Gabe Brkic
Football

Gabe Brkic named semifinalist for Groza Award

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Spencer_Rattler_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520
Football

Spencer Rattler named Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist

Shane Beamer - arms
Football

Lincoln Riley says Shane Beamer will finish 2020, but won't be involved in recruiting

caleb pic
Football

Caleb Williams says of Emeka Egbuka, "I feel like I've known him forever"

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Rhamondre_Stevenson_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520_2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 34

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Defense_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520
Football

Kick time announced for Oklahoma's road tilt with West Virginia

Gregg Ellman - TreyPhipps2_TCU-OU_12.06.20
Basketball

Sooners forge past TCU behind Reaves' 32 points

11252020_Houston_Gregory_TR_03
Other Sooners

Sooner women fall 93-80 to Georgia despite stellar shooting