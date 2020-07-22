just now

Oklahoma placekicker Gabe Brkic on Wednesday was named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list.

The Groza goes to college football's best kicker.

The accolade bring Oklahoma’s total number of players feted on preseason award watch lists so far to 10.

Brkic, a sophomore from Chardon, OH, earned freshman All-American recognition last season as he made 69-of-69 kicks — 17-of-17 field goals and 52-of-52 extra points.

Other Sooners recognized so far this preseason: Center Creed Humphrey and offensive tackle Adrian Ealy (John Outland), linebacker DaShaun White (Dick Butkus), tight end Austin Stogner (John Mackey), defensive end Ronnie Perkins (Chuck Bendarik and Bronko Nagurski), receiver Charleston Rambo (Fred Biletnikoff), running back Kennedy Brooks (Doak Walker) and linebacker Caleb Kelly (Ronnie Lott).

Two more watch lists will be revealed Thursday, and another is scheduled for Friday.