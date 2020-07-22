AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Gabe Brkic Lands on Groza Award Watch List

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma placekicker Gabe Brkic on Wednesday was named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list.

The Groza goes to college football's best kicker.

The accolade bring Oklahoma’s total number of players feted on preseason award watch lists so far to 10.

Brkic, a sophomore from Chardon, OH, earned freshman All-American recognition last season as he made 69-of-69 kicks — 17-of-17 field goals and 52-of-52 extra points.

Other Sooners recognized so far this preseason: Center Creed Humphrey and offensive tackle Adrian Ealy (John Outland), linebacker DaShaun White (Dick Butkus), tight end Austin Stogner (John Mackey), defensive end Ronnie Perkins (Chuck Bendarik and Bronko Nagurski), receiver Charleston Rambo (Fred Biletnikoff), running back Kennedy Brooks (Doak Walker) and linebacker Caleb Kelly (Ronnie Lott).

Two more watch lists will be revealed Thursday, and another is scheduled for Friday. 

  • Hornung Award — July 23
  • Wuerffel Trophy — July 23
  • Maxwell Award — July 24
  • Rimington Trophy — TBA
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lincoln Riley shows he isn't afraid to play the villain on recruiting trail

Oklahoma offered Longhorns' top 2021 offensive recruit and Georgia's only 2023 commit in the span of an hour Tuesday

Parker Thune

Sooners offer Texas commit

John. E. Hoover

The SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 2

Listen to the new Sports Illustrated Sooners Podcast, featuring publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune as they talk about Oklahoma Sooners recruiting, Caleb Williams and more.

John. E. Hoover

Perkins on Nagurski Award watch list; Humphrey, Ealy on Outland Trophy watch list

Three Sooners earn preseason accolades from FWAA as 2020 season draws nearer

Parker Thune

Oklahoma lands commitment from 2022 WR Jordan Hudson

Sooners land their second 2022 pledge in four-star receiver from Garland, Texas

Parker Thune

Jalen Hurts inks contract with Eagles, gets $1.94M signing bonus

Former Oklahoma quarterback, Heisman finalist was Philadelphia's second-round draft pick in April

Parker Thune

The googly eyes are back - what could it mean for Riley, Sooners?

Oklahoma head coach tweeted his familiar emoji Monday night, spurring plenty of speculation as to its significance

Parker Thune

Several Oklahoma recruiting targets impacted by California ruling

California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday that high school football will be postponed until spring statewide

Parker Thune

SI All-American: Bryce Foster No. 1 Interior OL

Oklahoma Sooners OL target Bryce Foster named No. 1 interior lineman

John. E. Hoover

Sooners report just one positive COVID-19 case from July 17 testing data

Oklahoma tested 100 players and staffers on July 17, but only had a single new case of coronavirus

Parker Thune