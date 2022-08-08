Cale Gundy's Impact on Oklahoma's Program Reaches Farther Than Just Recruiting

Cale Gundy’s resignation at Oklahoma made shockwaves on Sunday night.

The former OU star and longtime assistant is no longer with the program, an institution he’s played a key role in shaping over the course of nearly three decades.

An ace recruiter, Gundy played a major role in bringing many of OU’s most important players to campus since 1999, including members who serve today on the Sooner coaching staff.

Over the course of his coaching career at OU, Gundy was essential in winning recruiting battles while working with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

He played an essential part in bringing Adrian Peterson, DeMarco Murray, Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Rodney Anderson to campus, all of which were big recruiting wins for the Sooners.

Mixon was just one of a number of former players who took to social media last night in support of Gundy.

After his NFL career, Murray reunited with Gundy back on Oklahoma’s staff to take up Gundy’s old post as running backs coach.

Gundy was also on staff when new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby arrived in Norman for the first time as a player, as well as current OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

Looking into Oklahoma’s support staffers, Gundy was on staff when Phil Loadholt, Jon Cooper, Rufus Alexander, Curtis Lofton and Caleb Kelly all came to OU as well, a testament to years of service Gundy dedicated to the program.

When Gundy moved over to start coaching the wide receivers, his recruiting returns didn’t dip.

Dede Westbrook, CeeDee Lamb, Sterling Shepard and Charleston Rambo are just a few of the notable names Gundy played a role in landing at Oklahoma.

Now, former Missouri wide receiver L’Damian Washington will step into the massive hole left behind as OU’s interim wide receivers coach.

During his career with the Tigers, Washington caught 100 passes for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He’s served on staff at Missouri as well as spending last season as the wide receivers coach at Southern University, but it will be another task entirely to try and replace the recruiting impact Gundy has had on the Sooners.

