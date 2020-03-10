Oklahoma 2021 quarterback target Caleb Williams of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga is writing a player journal for SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

Williams took an official visit to the OU campus last weekend – his third. He said he and his parents enjoyed the trip, and his mom liked the mellow vibe on campus.

Williams also met with interim OU president Joe Harroz as well as Lincoln Riley and others.

