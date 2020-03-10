AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Caleb Williams: All on the Line

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma 2021 quarterback target Caleb Williams of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga is writing a player journal for SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

Williams took an official visit to the OU campus last weekend – his third. He said he and his parents enjoyed the trip, and his mom liked the mellow vibe on campus.

Williams also met with interim OU president Joe Harroz as well as Lincoln Riley and others.

Read Williams’ first journal entry, before the visit, HERE. And read all about the visit and what Willliams and his family thought about it HERE.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did OU get good karma from Camar?

Oklahoma brought in DeMarco Murray to land the nation's elite running back prospects. His first big recruiting task came this weekend when Garland's Camar Wheaton, the No. 1 RB in the country, visited the Sooners.

John. E. Hoover

OU v. West Virginia Gameday Feed

Updated regularly

Joe Fan Sports

Kyler Murray Should Come Back To OU For One More Season

Kyler Murray should come back to OU for one more season

Erik Gee

by

SoonerJClay

Podcast: Lincoln Riley Could Quietly Be Building A Dynasty In Norman

Look Out For The Sooners In The Years To Come, Reasons For Kyler Murray To Come Back To OU

Erik Gee

by

HeavyFlow

Podcast: Is Jalen Hurts Bound For Norman

Jalen Hurts Is In The Transfer Portal Is He Coming To OU? And Reasons Klyer Murray Should Come Back To OU

Erik Gee

by

kacaliendo

Podcast: Alex Grinch's Toughest Task At OU? Sooners recruiting class is top 4

Alex Grinch has to convince five-star defensive linemen and linebackers to come to OU

Erik Gee

by

FlamingHotSoonerFan

Video: Humphrey Says Offensive Line Still Struggling With Penalties

Humphrey feels responsible to lead the growth of offensive line

Chase Spivey

Video Column: Nine Years Later Would OU Have Been Better Off In The Pac-16?

Nine years ago OU had a chance to leave for the Pac-10, but Texas made sure that didn't happen

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Podcast: Could Jalen Hurts Be OU's Best Leader Of The Lincoln Riley Era?

Jalen Hurts is making a good impression on his new teammates, coaches and fans

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Will This be Lincoln's Last Year at OU?

Can He Afford to Stay?

Joe Fan Sports

by

SurfinUSA