    • October 16, 2021
    Caleb Williams Announced as Oklahoma's Starting Quarterback

    True freshman led the rally over Texas last week and gets the start over Spencer Rattler for this week's game against TCU.
    NORMAN — Seven games into his college football career, Caleb Williams has taken over the starting job as Oklahoma’s quarterback.

    Williams was announced as the Sooners’ starter just minutes before kickoff of OU’s home game on Saturday night against TCU.

    He's the first Oklahoma true freshman to start at QB since current receivers coach Cale Gundy inn 1990.  

    The freshman from Washington, DC, electrified the fan base with his performance off the bench in last week’s 55-48 victory over Texas in Dallas. He ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Sooners back from a 28-7 deficit.

    It’s expected that Spencer Rattler — who is in full uniform, went through pregame warm-ups, and took his place at the coin toss as one of OU’s team captains — will play for the Sooners at some point against the Horned Frogs.

