Kelvin Gilliam Says Caleb Williams Is "Leaning Towards Where He Feels Happiest"

Parker Thune

Kelvin Gilliam turned Sooner Nation’s collective head last week when he said that he and Caleb Williams had progressed to discussing the dorms at Oklahoma.

Gilliam told SI Sooners on Tuesday that not much has changed in that regard.

“We’re mainly talking about Oklahoma,” the four-star defensive end reiterated. “I think we’re both going to keep our options open, but [Caleb’s] leaning towards where he feels the happiest.”

Williams, the highly touted five-star quarterback from Washington, D.C., hasn’t provided any more bombshell news since he narrowed his recruitment to LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma. However, he’s made it no secret that he wants to bring elite defensive talent wherever he lands. That’s why four-star linebacker Clayton Smith’s recent commitment to Oklahoma is so significant - Williams had previously mentioned Smith by name as a player that he’d like to join forces with at the collegiate level.

Another 2021 prospect who’s particularly close with Williams and Gilliam is Mario Williams, who committed to Oklahoma last Friday. His decision is sure to factor into the thought process for both of his yet-uncommitted comrades.

“I’ve been talking to Mario a while now, so yeah, that’s a great addition for Oklahoma,” Gilliam said. “They really can do some dangerous things with him and Cody Jackson.”

Jackson is a four-star wideout from Richmond, TX, and has been committed to the Sooners since last April. Like Williams, he’s got a slight frame (6 feet, 175 pounds), but has put up massive numbers over his first three seasons of prep ball and projects as a Charleston Rambo-esque downfield threat.

As for Gilliam himself, he’s been fielding calls from top programs all over the country. As he tries to finish classes and bring his junior year to a close, a phone constantly abuzz can be a bit of a distraction. However, Gilliam relishes the interactions he’s had with those programs.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches - Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Florida,” he said. “Those conversations have been great. We mainly talk about how they want to use me, how they want to break me in, things like that. Due to the new NCAA rules, they can call any time they want, any time of the day.”

There’s sure to be plenty of ink spilled in the coming weeks over Caleb Williams’ recruitment in particular, but Gilliam is worth keeping one eye on as well. 247Sports ranks him second among uncommitted weak-side defensive ends in the 2021 class. Oklahoma seems to have the edge in the race for his commitment, and if the Sooners were to snag the Highland Springs standout, it would certainly be another crucial step towards securing Williams.

