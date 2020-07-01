Caleb Williams Named Elite 11 MVP

Caleb Williams went into the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville widely regarded as the nation’s top-ranked quarterback prospect.

His performance at the three-day camp this week only solidified that image.

Williams was named MVP of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday afternoon at the conclusion of the camp. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer presented him with a trophy as the top high school quarterback in the country among the 20 who were invited.

Trent Dilfer presents Caleb Williams with the 2020 Elite 11 MVP award. Photo: Spencer Forsyth

Rankings were made by the Elite 11 coaching staff, who formed 50 percent of their opinion from prospects’ junior season film and 50 percent from camp evaluation and traits.

Williams, a 5-star prospect from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., will announce his college choice at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday. He has narrowed the final field down to Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland.

Nearly. every recruiting service has forecast Oklahoma as Williams' destination.

